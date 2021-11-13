The family of the Pretoria-based fitness instructor killed during a live Zoom training session has spoken out

The victim's relatives have questioned the police's lack of initiative in imparting details around the investigation to them

Similarly, there was a fracas on social media as netizens criticised the police for their inaction

PRETORIA - As the public outcry continues over the live Zoom session killing of Pretoria-based fitness instructor Lawrence Masinge, his family has spoken out about the lack of information being given to them by the police.

As previously reported by Briefly News, the 40-year-old father of two was shot dead execution-style during an online personal training session in what appeared to be a house robbery at his home in Saulsville on Wednesday.

Lawrence Masinge's family is distraught over the fitness trainer's callous murder. Image: @masinge_lawrence.

Source: Instagram

News24 reported that images taken of the scene showed a man dressed in beige pants and a black top while clutching what is thought to be the handgun used in the attack hovering over Masinge sprawled on the floor.

The fitness coach was reportedly part of a programme supported by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation aimed at promoting an active lifestyle among the youth.

Masinge's clients looked on in horror as the shocking incident unfolded, while the South African Police Service (SAPS) has since launched an investigation into the killing.

However, his family, whom SABC News reported are battling to accept the brutal manner in which he was killed, are urging police to bring them up to speed on the investigations.

His brother Simon Masinge told a news report that he is yet to fully process what has happened.

“We are not feeling well. We can’t accept that he is no more. What makes us sad, [the police] are not telling us how they are progressing in the investigations. They aren't approaching us to speak,” Simon said.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, whom Briefly News reached out to but was unable to obtain comments from at the time of publication, said the motive for the killing is unknown.

"We are appealing to anyone with information to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone," Masondo said.

Scouring the sentiments around the case on social media, it became immediately clear that citizens have placed little faith in the police.

Citizens question police competency

@Lethabo Trimvy Lee Thabo wrote:

"In South Africa, you need to have a stack of moola to live independently and rely on private institutions."

@Gontse Wako Ga-rankuwa said:

"SA police are useless still waiting for Senzo killer to be arrested."

@Phumlani Mntungwa Khumalo added:

"I am not surprised by this the more a case is challenging for SAPS the more they're reluctant to investigate."

