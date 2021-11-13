Three people part of a group suspected of involvement in a property hijacking syndicate have been arrested

The arrests come after SAPS pounced on a property in Booysens in Johannesburg on Friday morning

GFIS spokesperson Lucky Sindane said his department received a complaint in May about the alleged syndicate

A suspected property hijacking syndicate has been uncovered in the south of Johannesburg, and three people suspected of involvement in it were arrested by police on Friday.

Group Forensic Investigation Services (GFIS), a department of the City of Joburg (CoJ), received a tip-off from an anonymous source about the alleged syndicate.

Briefly News understands the group illegally occupied and operated properties in Booysens, which forms part of the greater Johannesburg metropolitan that has long been a breeding ground for the occupation of abandoned buildings.

According to a TimesLive report, GFIS spokesperson Lucky Sindane, who Briefly News unsuccessfully attempted to contact, his department received a complaint in May about several properties that had been hijacked in the area.

“An investigation was conducted before the matter was referred to the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s provincial organised crime unit for further investigation,” said Sindane.

Sindane confirmed that three suspects were arrested following a sting operation, having monitored the alleged syndicate for a few months.

Stern warning to other criminals

In another report by Polity.org.za, he also warned other property hijackers in and around the city of the ills of their crimes.

"They must know that there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg. CoJ will not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities in the city," said Sindane.

"It's important to return law and order in the City and take it back from the criminals such as landlords who take desperate people for a ride by housing them under inhumane conditions."

Source: Briefly.co.za