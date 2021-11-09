541kg of cocaine, worth around R200 million, went missing from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone this past weekend

The Hawks have launched an investigation to ascertain who the perpetrators were and how they gained access to the facility

South Africans have shared their opinions online, with many stating that they believe it to be an inside job

PORT SHEPSTONE - Over this past weekend, R200 million worth of cocaine, weighing approximately 541kg, went missing from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, a spokesperson for the Hawks, said that a case has been opened to investigate who the perpetrators of the burglary were.

The robbery is suspected to have happened between when office hours ended on Friday afternoon at 4pm and the start of the work week at 7am on Monday morning, according to News24.

R200 million worth of cocaine was stolen from the Hawks office over the weekend. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

What we know about the theft

Times Live reported that not only were drugs stolen, but the facility that housed the safes containing confiscated drugs was looted. Further descriptions of the robbery state that the windows of the offices were forced open and safes were tinkered with.

The Hawks' Detective and Forensic Services department is investigating the incident and will report on any further evidence they find in this regard.

South Africa's reactions to drugs stolen from Hawks offices

@TellUnknown asked:

"My question is, what actually happens to all the hard drugs found during raids?"

@Dabre662 enquired:

"500kg is 10 bags of cement. Five guys can load it in two return trips. How come no one saw this activity happening?"

@ddmhlanga1 believes:

"Not stolen, they have returned it to the dealer by corrupt officers."

@WorthyPromises shared:

"This was planned, there is no way the drugs can go missing. Our government is involved. Why didn't they pour the drugs into the drain like they do with alcohol?"

Mpumalanga man caught with R330K dagga stash in car boot

Previously, Briefly News reported on a 34-year-old man who was caught with a stash of 12 bags of dagga, worth an estimated R330 000, in his car's boot.

The man was caught in Standerton and was arrested for drug dealing following a tip-off the police received regarding a vehicle containing dagga, travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

Brig Selvy Mohlala, the SAPS spokesperson for Mpumalanga, confirmed that the man was driving a white Toyota Fortuner registered in Gauteng, as described by those who provided the police with the tip-off.

