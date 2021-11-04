A 34-year old man is set to appear in the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he was caught transporting R330 worth of dagga

The SAPS is determined to fight drugs and are grateful for public support in the form of tip-offs

Two suspects were arrested in Brown's Farm on possession of mandrax after they tried to dodge a police check point

STANDERTON - A 34-year-old man was caught with a stash of 12 bags of dagga, worth an estimated R330 000, in his car's boot. He will appear in the Magistrate's Court in Standerton on Thursday.

The man was caught in Standerton on Wednesday morning and was arrested for drug dealing following a tip-off the police received regarding a vehicle containing dagga travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

Times Live reports that Brig Selvy Mohlala, the SAPS spokesperson for Mpumalanga, confirmed that the man was driving a white Toyota Fortuner registered in Gauteng, as described by those who provided the police with the tip-off.

SAPS commits to fighting SA's drug problem

SAPS are not only on the lookout for drug dealers in Mpumalanga but across South Africa. The Western Cape provincial police commissioner has issued a statement regarding a drug bust SAPS conducted in Brown's Farm, near Nyanga.

At 11am on Tuesday, SAPS units set up a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) in Monwood, Brown's Farm. The police officers on duty saw a white Toyota Corolla drive in the direction of the VCP but then turn around and drive off.

The police officers pursued the vehicle, during which time three men exited the Toyota. Two suspects remained in the car and were apprehended by police, who discovered they were in possession of mandrax tablets. The suspects appeared in the Magistrate's Court in Phillipi yesterday.

Prison raid unearths traditional meds, cellphones and dagga worth R12 000

Previously Briefly News reported on officials at the Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal who went on a prison raid. They were able to confiscate a number of illegal items such as cellphones, traditional medicine and drugs.

Officials seized dagga with the street value of R12 000 as well as more than 30 cellphones. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, Acting National Correctional Services Commissioner, was part of the team that conducted the raid.

Thobakgale stated that they got word that the situation at the Qalakabusha prison was not under control. He added that the situation was not much different to what has been happening at other correctional services facilities.

