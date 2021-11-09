A school stabbing that claimed the life of one learner has rocked the community of Kgapane in Limpopo

The incident happened when a group of boys, who were making their way home from school, got into a brawl

Parents have been asked to keep a closer eye on their children to avoid similar incidents in the future

Another school stabbing incident has rocked the nation, this time in Limpopo, where a Grade 11 learner was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at Magoletša High School in Kgapane on Monday.

The incident happened after a fight broke out between the learners, leaving two others injured.

A stabbing incident between learners at a school in Kgapane saw one dead and two injured. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP.

Jacaranda FM's website reported that the school principal was called and informed that the group was involved in a brawl returning from school.

Tidimalo Chuene, the Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson, said the incident happened on Monday.

"The learners fought on their way home. They stabbed one another, and three got injured and were rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to his injuries," said Chuene.

In a statement, the province's social development and education departments confirmed that social workers had been sent to offer support to the affected families and the school.

Provincial government condemns act

Representatives from both departments condemned the incident, according to a news report carried by News24.

Nkakareng Rakgoale, the Social Development MEC, stated that the incident has again shone the spotlight on the unpredictable behaviors of learners.

She added that parents should do their part to ensure their children are kept in check to avoid similar incidents in the future.

"Parents should keep a close eye on their children so they can pick up on changes in their behaviour and report to social workers for a timely intervention," said Rakgoale.

Meanwhile, Education MEC Polly Boshielo made the call to stakeholders to support the school deal with the obvious trauma resulting from the incident.

"It is devastating that we had to lose a young life in this manner. It's something that needs collaboration, to enforce laws that prohibit learners from carrying dangerous weapons to school and in the communities," said Boshielo.

Mixed views as chool violence blasted

On social media, citizens expressed dismay at the latest school violence incident. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Adair Victoria Cross wrote:

"Children learn from their parents."

@Khaya Lethu said:

"Schools are dangerous in South Africa! It just never stops."

@Brenda Kobedi added:

"Children's rights have destroyed future generation."

