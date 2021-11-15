The police in Polokwane in Limpopo have arrested a Zimbabwean national, 34, who is believed to have murdered seven women

The suspect killed the women between the months of August and October this year and used social media to lure his victims

South Africans have raised concerns about foreign nationals in the country and have taken to social media to ask the government to act

POLOKWANE - A 34-year-old Zimbabwean national has been apprehended by the South African Police Services in Polokwane for allegedly being involved in the deaths of seven women. The suspect is said to be in the country illegally.

The bodies of the women were found in various locations, namely Polokwane, Mankweng, Westernburg and Seshego. The police say the bodies of all the women have been identified.

According to SABC News, the man's killing spree took place from August to October 2021. The suspect reportedly used social media to entice his victims by offering them work.

The man had already been detained for allegedly possessing a stolen smartphone, but an additional inquiry discovered the deaths, says SAPS. The cellphone belonged to a woman from Lebowakgome, outside Polokwane.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has confirmed that the suspect will appear at the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday. He is facing charges of kidnapping, murder, robbery and defeating the ends of justice, according to SowetanLIVE.

South Africans left in shock following the murders

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news that seven women had been killed in Polokwane. Here's what they had to say:

@Judaeda3 said:

"Missing girls every day kidnapped by foreigners for selling their body parts. What is the government doing about this? Seems South Africa is the weakest country ever, why can't they deport these foreigners."

@SCE42653766 said:

"But how can you have the power to do wrong things to the country that you enter illegally, you should respect everything but instead the most dangerous are those who enter without papers. And again we still have people who don't see anything wrong done by these guys."

@MCJamela said:

"Yoooh!!! What was the reason for him to come to SA? What did the women do to him?"

@Emphaa2 said:

"Those people would never be seen by their loved ones ever again. They have their lives robbed from them by open border beneficiary... Had the phone of one of his victims not led police to him, murder victim no. 8 would've been another family's daughter today."

