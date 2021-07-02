Life with Kelly Khumalo: Singer Opens Up About Senzo Meyiwa's Betrayal

Kelly Khumalo has opened up about how late boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, betrayed her when they were still an item

The Empini hitmaker claimed in the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo that the Orlando Pirates goalie lied to her about his marital status

The reality star expressed that she only found out that the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was married three months into her pregnancy

Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence on her relationship with her late boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa. The singer spoke about the former Orlando Pirates star during the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo.

Senzo was shot dead at the songstress' family home a few years back and she has endured a lot of criticism and accusations following his untimely passing. Kelly opened up about her relationship with the father of her second child in this week's episode of her reality show.

'Life with Kelly Khumalo' star, Kelly, has opened up about Senzo Meyiwa's betrayal. Image: @SenzoMey1/Twitter, @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she developed trust issues after finding out that Senzo was married during her pregnancy. In a short clip of the episode shared on Twitter by @luvuyo_zembe, Kelly said she still doesn't trust anyone:

"Because I've gone through this with my late boyfriend where I was lied to and I only found out that this man was married when I was 3 months into my pregnancy."

The Empini hitmaker and the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper have a seven-year-old daughter named Thingo, according to ZAlebs.

Senzo Meyiwa's 2014 murder case still not solved

In related news, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot a few years ago but his case has still not been solved. Up until this day his killer has not been convicted of his murder. The former Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper's case recently took yet another twist.

Three women were abducted in connection with the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's case. Meyiwa was shot on 26 October, 2014 in Vosloorus at the family home of his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo.

City Press reported that seven police officers, who were not in cop uniforms, allegedly assaulted the three women to try and revive an old case against one of the five men accused of the star's killing. According to the publication, the women claim they were forcibly taken from their home in Vosloorus.

Source: Briefly.co.za