A South African woman’s frustration over the soaring cost of electricity and food has struck a nerve with thousands of people across Mzansi. Anna-Marie van Staden took to Facebook on 25 May 2026 to call out how little R200 now buys, and her countrymen felt every word of it.

The pictures that Anna-Marie van Staden posted on Facebook to complain about the cost of food and electricity. Images: Anna-Marie van Staden

Source: Facebook

Van Staden’s post was simple and direct: R200 at the prepaid meter gets you just 50 units, and two tomatoes now cost R10.50. The post spread fast because it put numbers to a pain most South Africans already know by heart.

The numbers don’t lie

Depending on your municipality, South Africans pay between R3 and R5 per kilowatt-hour. City Power customers in Johannesburg pay around R3.06 per unit early in the month, with rates climbing sharply after that. Eskom direct customers fare better at R2.49 per unit, but millions of households go through municipalities.

Electricity tariffs have been climbing steadily for years. NERSA approved an 8.76% increase for Eskom direct customers from April 2026. Municipal customers face another average 9.01% hike from July 2026. Over the past five years, cumulative food inflation is close to 30%, yet many household grocery items have jumped by 80% or more on shelves.

Tomatoes and fresh produce have felt that pressure too, with vegetable prices swinging sharply depending on the season and supply chain costs. Higher electricity bills push up farming and transport costs, which eventually hit the grocery shelf.

Van Staden’s frustration captured what economists call the “lived reality gap”, where official inflation figures look manageable on paper, but feel brutal in everyday life. Thousands of South Africans flooded her comments section, agreeing that the situation was not a joke anymore.

See the Facebook post here:

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A woman from Angola who is familiar with Cape Town showed people some of the perks of going back to her home country.

A young South African woman from Cape Town shared her thoughts on the unbearable cost of living.

Source: Briefly News