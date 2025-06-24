Capetonians Complain About Unbearable Cost of Living in 2025

A young South African woman from Cape Town shared her thoughts on the unbearable cost of living

A woman living in Cape Town was stunned by the unbearable cost of living in the city and shared her concerns.

The woman led a conversation on TikTok where other South Africans shared their thoughts on the matter.

It is no secret that Cape Town is one of the most expensive cities in South Africa. Rent alone makes many people rethink their dreams of ever living in the picturesque city.

A young South African woman, Mona, managed to live out her fantasies in the Mother City, but soon realised it was slowly fading. She realised just how gruelling it was to keep up with her city life as food prices surged.

She sighed as she remembered:

“We are the most taxed country in the world. We are literally being pushed out of the city.”

South Africans have been pleading with digital nomads to live a more modest lifestyle, as they move into the country to live a more lavish lifestyle than they would in their own countries. Their exchange rates make it effortless for them to live a life above the average Mzansi person.

Mona explained that even the middle class is drowning, trying to keep afloat. She urged people to start speaking up about the problem:

“It’s time for us, the youth of South Africa, to start speaking up for ourselves.”

South Africans discussed the issue with her in a thread of comments after posting her now-viral clip on TikTok three days ago. She captioned her well-performing post:

“Cape Town is becoming unbelievable for us. They are pushing us away from the city.”

Mzansi shares thoughts on Cape Town’s cost of living

Social media users talked more about the matter in a thread of comments:

@Bra Tso2 explained:

“Cape Town has no middle class. It’s either you are poor or rich.”

@Max Jongi pointed out:

“The electricity is abnormal.”

@Motheo Moiloa 🇿🇦 commented:

“I moved to Gugulethu, I can't play with Cape Town’s money game, it's deep economic apartheid in this city.”

@Vuyolwethu Boyce🇿🇦 wrote:

“That’s why there are so many homeless people in Cape Town, everything is expensive.”

@Bantu said:

“My only solution to this is instead of imposing ourselves on white people, let’s build our own communities(not townships). Let’s put money together, find land close to the city, buy and build. We have the money, but we spend it on unnecessary things. Think about it.”

@Miss Metaphysically Inclined explained:

“The economic situation in Cape Town is something I can handle. It's the coldness of the people that gets me. I come from a small town, and although I have lived in other cities before, I have NEVER experienced such inhumane people as I have in Cape Town. Everyone just lives for themselves over here. Nobody cares about the next person. You will go to a store and try to be friendly to the cashier, and they will treat you like an annoying fly. No, it's not for me.”

@Thandi highlighted:

“Cape Town accommodation needs two incomes.”

@Thima said:

“People asked me why I left Cape Town after staying there for six months. I told them that Cape Town is for vacations.”

