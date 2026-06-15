Sir Trill caused a stir when he took to Instagram to react after he was excluded from the Red Bull Symphonic

This year's Symphonic was the first of its kind in the event’s history, with Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician as the headliners

During their epic set, Dllala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician played Phuze, a song Sir Trill is featured in alongside Zaba

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Sir Trill has reacted to being excluded from the Red Bull Symphonic after Thukzin and Sun-El Musician played ‘Phuze’. Image: sir_trillsa, dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

After Mzansi danced to the tunes of Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician at the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic, Sir Trill responded to a particular detail about the show, seeing how he was not a part of it.

Sir Trill reacts to not being invited at the Symphonic

The Red Bull Symphonic pulled in music lovers from all walks of life, and at some point in the show, they all sang and danced to Dlala Thukzin's popular hit Phuze.

What had shocked Sir Trill was the fact that he was part of the song, but never got invited to sing it live with the orchestra.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a snippet from the performance and captioned it, “Interesting… Eh. Lol”.

X page @TheAudioLabSA shared the post with the caption:

"Sir Trill is watching Phuze being performed without him."

Sir Trill commented on being excluded from the Red Bull Symphonic. Image: sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi drags Sir Trill

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@PulseOnlineInfo said:

"This broer is really cancelled. I wonder what he did."

@Mthandeni9575 asked:

"Kanti music industry injan ye. Sir Trill's voice is all over these big songs, but never gets to perform them live."

@Tebogo_M2 exclaimed:

"And I kept asking where is Sir Trill...eh!"

@Manelisi_Biya asked:

"Konje Sir Trill is the one who didn’t go to T-Bose’s show on Kaya for an interview because “it was too early in the morning?”

@Macintoshed12 questioned:

"They wouldn’t perform it if he owned exclusive rights to the song; he’s a vocalist Thukzin is the producer. The producer is showcasing his catalogue. Ufuna ini?"

@grapevine_za sighed:

"Yoh. This oke will need to be honest with his fans if he has any."

@DayiKaSkhova shared:

"This guy is always complaining, yerrr. That is why nobody wants to work with him."

@BLM_MOKHINE exclaimed:

"Here we go again, such a nuisance! The Ghost wasn't going to show up anyway if he was invited."

@TheOGPurist_ stated:

"This reminds me of Mgiftoz SA when Kelvin Momo was planning his Red Bull Symphonic. Bro was rehearsing for us on TikTok just for Momo to ignore him."

Babes Wodumo steals hearts

In a previous report from Briefly News, star Babes Wodumo was well-received by the Red Bull Symphonic crowd when she performed Umngan’wami.

Even social media was enthused by Babes Wodumo, who gave positive reactions to the viral video clip on X. One fan gushed, @getlikePosh said:

"Ohhh, she looks so stunning. Redbull did great to invite her."

Source: Briefly News