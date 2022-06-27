A 24-year-old woman who was fortunate to escape unharmed from the Enyobeni tavern recalled the tragedy

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said an inquest into the deaths is being investigated

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele appealed to residents and families to allow police investigations to unfold

EAST LONDON - The tragic deaths of 21 high school children who were leaving the Enyobeni tavern on Sunday, 26 June, left the country in shock and horror.

A stampede had allegedly broken out when patrons were unable to breathe, according to a survivor of the incident who spoke out and recalled her terrifying encounter.

The deaths of 21 teenagers who were killed at the Enyobeni tavern are being investigated by police teams. Image: STR/AFP

During an interview with TimesLIVE, the 24-year-old woman said she was fortunate to escape unharmed with her friends. She compared the scene to a horror movie and said while people struggled to escape, a stampede broke out. Minors were allegedly in attendance at the event for a ‘pens-down’ celebration to mark the end of the June exams.

Earlier reports indicated that 17 children were killed, however, it was established that two more died at a clinic; one died on the way to the hospital and another in hospital. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told Briefly News that an inquest into the death of the teenagers is being investigated.

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of SAPS General Fannie Masemola led crime scene experts and bomb disposal technicians from the National Headquarters of the Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management Component to visit the scene. Cele appealed to residents and families who lost loved ones to allow police investigations to unfold.

Community members are calling for the tavern to be shut down and claim that it does not have the best interest of patrons in mind, according to SABC News.

Throughout the nation, people are in mourning over the tragic killing of 21 young people:

@nes_kamogelo said:

“Everyone involved here must be arrested. Starting with the parents for negligence. You can't not know where your 13-year-old child is, especially at night.”

@ElinorSisulu posted:

“I see a lot of discussion about the responsibilities of parents, anger about young people being out of control, but little about what caused those deaths and the liability of the tavern owner.”

@mandlamahlan commented:

“This sounds like a biological attack. Something was inhaled by these kids. I won't be surprised if the investigations come to that conclusion.”

@KaykayxSimon added:

“It takes more than a village to raise a child. Many communities have made it a norm for teenagers to drink, disturbing the peace through violence and teenage pregnancy. Sometimes these kids live up to what they hear. Which is wrong.”

