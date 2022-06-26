A mysterious tragedy has resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in East London

The cause of death remains a mystery but the bodies of the victims suggested that they suddenly collapsed

The police and ambulance services have arrived on the scene and relatives and friends are crowding the area calling out names

EAST LONDON - Relatives of 22 people who died in a tavern in East London are being prevented from accessing their relatives' bodies. The cause of the tragic death remains a mystery.

Initial speculation has suggested that the patrons of Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park died after being exposed to a toxic chemical or a stampede.

Police and medical personnel are on the scene but at this point, the cause of death remains a mystery. Photo credit: South African Police Service

However, witnesses have said that the bodies do not show signs of a stampede and at this point the cause of the tragedy is unknown.

The Daily Dispatch reported that the bodies of the victims were lying in a position that suggests that they collapsed suddenly, either while dancing or sitting at their tables.

A large number of police vehicles and ambulances were on the scene with distraught relatives and friends calling out names according to the Herald LIVE.

This is a developing story.

