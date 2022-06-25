The South African Police Service conducted an operation which resulted in a resounding success resulting in 12 suspects being arrested

Following the information provided by Crime Intelligence, the police were able to intercept armed suspects allegedly on the way to rob a jewellery store in Pretoria

Following a shootout, one of the suspects was fatally wounded, four cars and three guns were confiscated by the police

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - A group of 12 alleged criminals were stopped in their tracks in Pretoria following information provided by Crime Intelligence.

A multi-disciplinary police operation arrested 12 armed suspects who were allegedly en route to rob a jewellery store in a mall in Pretoria.

Police officers arrested 12 suspects following a shootout in Pretoria. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

When the police intercepted the suspects a shootout ensued resulting in one of the alleged criminals being fatally wounded.

Four vehicles were confiscated and three firearms were taken by the police. The vehicles were fitted with fake number plates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A total of 12 suspects between the ages of 26 and 58 were arrested for murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of jamming devices, conspiracy to commit a crime, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition."

The South African Police Served shared the news of the successful operation on their official Facebook page.

Woman nabbed for allegedly killing 2 kids, their father & cat with poisoned soup

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two nieces, their father and family cat who ate bean soup that was poisoned. The children were aged 10 and 14, and another child aged 11 was hospitalised.

They were given the soup before leaving to work, and school at about mid-morning the children complained about stomach cramps. The children were admitted to Bethlehem clinic, and their father was taken to Phekolong hospital, where they died.

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini said the third girl is admitted to Phekolong hospital and is in the intensive care unit. According to News24, the family cat was also found dead after eating the soup. Dhlamini said investigations revealed that the aunt did not eat the soup that she gave the family.

"Count down ends": Hillary Gardee's family threatens to expose inactive police

In similar news, former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Godrich Gardee has threatened to release the information, which he describes as crucial in his daughter's murder case, to the public.

He said he provided members of the South African Police Service with the information 20 days ago, and nothing has come out of it yet. Gardee’s daughter, 28-year-old Hillary was kidnapped, raped, and murdered, and her body was found Monday 2 May, on a gravel road outside Mbombela.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News