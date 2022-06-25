Moshe Lesutu, the owner of the popular Lesutu Pub was shot on Saturday 18 June 2022 in a suspected targeted hit

Lesutu was allegedly with his friend who was also wounded in the attack, Lesutu died en route to the hospital

The community has been left reeling after his death, he was known for his generosity and kindness

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TSHWANE - Moshe Lesutu, the charismatic owner of the popular Lesutu Pub was shot on Saturday 18 June 2022. He, unfortunately, died en route to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

A friend who was with him when he was shot was also hit in the attack and allegedly suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The owner of popular Lesutu Pub was shot dead on 18 June 2022. Photo credit: Tshiamo Ntloedibe, Lesego Mitchelle

Source: Facebook

The family has asked people to give them space to mourn his death. They said that they have lost a son, a brother and a father.

The community has been left reeling after Lesutu's death, he was well known for his generosity and for helping those in his community according to the Daily Sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rekord reported that many believe that the attack on Lesutu was a targeted hit however the exact motive for the murder is not known.

The police are still searching for the killers and a manhunt has been launched.

The tragic death of Kalecia Williams, who was murdered while filming

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in today's digital world, people frequently use streaming platforms to document their daily lives. But what happens when tragedy unfolds during one of these live-streamed moments? This was the case with young TikToker Kalecia Williams, who was recording a video of herself dancing just moments before her untimely death. So, what happened? Here, we unpack everything we know about her senseless killing and the aftermath.

On 26 December 2020, at 12:30 a.m, tragedy struck the Williams family of Atlanta, Georgia. However, the 16-year-old Kalecia 'Pinky' Williams's family had no idea what horrible events had occurred until the next day when the morgue called her mother, informing her that they were waiting for her to come.

Kalecia Williams’s Wiki does not give us much insight into what we can tell about her as an individual, and it is difficult to find information that separates the teen from the tragedy that took her life.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News