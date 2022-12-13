The South African Police Service is mourning the loss of one of their officers in blue

Private police officer Ntsako Pataka's body was recovered on Sunday, 11 December after his car was swept away in flash floods on Friday, 9 December

Saps had hoped the Pataka would be found alive and took to social media to share touching tributes when they heard about his passing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG – A colleague and former mentor to the police officer whose body was recovered in Soweto on Sunday morning, 11 December, remembers Ntsako Pataka as a strong person.

South African Police Service officers pay tribute to Ntsako Pakata who died in a flash flood in Soweto. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images & SAPS/Facebook

Source: UGC

Police trainer Thulisile Ntuli, who worked with Pataka is positive that the fallen cop didn't go down without a fight.

Ntuli said:

"I believe even that day he was fighting for his life because he was a strong person."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pataka's private vehicle was swept away in a flash flood during heavy rains on Friday, 9 December. Pataka's colleagues on the police force hoped the 37-year-old private police officer would be found alive. But when Pataka's body was found on Sunday, their hopes were dashed.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said:

"We were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this [search] operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member.”

Ntuli reminisced about how she met Pataka when he joined the police service in 2007 when he was part of a group that she was training.

Ntuli said that Pataka always took his training positively and that he was a very nice man who was ever smiling and slow to anger.

Ntuli added:

“Always positive, ever-smiling and a quiet person.”

Scores of other colleagues flooded the South African Police Service's page to share condolences about their fallen member's unfortunate passing.

Thulisile ZamaPhemba wrote:

"Tjo, I'm not okay. “Kapata”, as I used to call him. I remember mentoring him at VIP as a static guard till he became a protector. I will dearly miss his positive energy. Rest well young man."

South Africans shared their condolences online:

Magagane Lekgau commented:

"May his Soul RIP!"

Bra Philemon shared:

"Was hoping that he would use his training skills to manoeuvre the situation."

Paradigm School of Security Training wished:

"Rest in peace W/O."

Miranda Qunta said:

"I salute you, rest in peace colleague."

Linda Magnussen added:

"I am so sorry. Rest in peace WO Pataka, thank you so much for your service."

Bethuel Norman stated:

"Rest in power soldier.....prayers to your family and friends and our blue family."

Rescue team recovers 7 more bodies of church members swept away by flash flood during baptism

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that nine churchgoers were confirmed dead after they drowned during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River on Saturday evening.

A rescue team in Johannesburg resumed their search on Sunday, during which seven more bodies were recovered.

Only two people had been confirmed last dead last night, while at least 15 were away during the flash flood, reported EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News