A 38-year-old father drowned while trying to rescue his 11-year-old son at a beach on the south coast in KwaZulu-Natal

The man was declared dead by paramedics and the child was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition

Lifesaving South Africa’s Jace Govender appealed to beachgoers to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are stationed

KWAZULU-NATAL - A 38-year-old father died a hero while trying to rescue his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a south coast beach on Wednesday, 14 December.

Holiday makers are reminded to practice water safety following a father's drowning. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police have opened an inquest docket following the drowning. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team, police and ambulance services responded to the incident.

NSRI station commander at Port Edward Gert du Plessis told TimesLIVE that five good Samaritans rescued the 11-year-old and his father. They initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts on the father but were unsuccessful.

The man was declared dead by paramedics and the child was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Du Plessis said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the drowning, Briefly News spoke to Lifesaving South Africa for beach safety tips following the tragedy. The organisation's Jace Govender said:

“Life-saving organisations such as local municipalities take every precaution in trying to prevent drownings along the coastline. However, it is very difficult to manage every meter of the coast when millions of people flock to the beaches.

“We have limited resources to man beaches, and we urge beachgoers to please only swim where there are lifeguards on duty and in between the red and yellow flags during the bathing hours generally, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.”

He encouraged citizens to only swim in designated areas and said those who do not adhere to the rules are in breach of the bylaws and could be fined.

“People need to swim in daylight hours and not in murky or discoloured water near the river mouths or near rocks. Beachgoers are also urged to always check the weather before venturing out.”

Citizens saddened by the drowning:

Makombisi Mashaba said:

“Very devastating news. The father died a hero.”

Fakazile Mkhize commented:

“Very disturbing news but respect to the father. He died a HERO. His family must be proud of having such a caring man who can die for his family! May he rest in eternal peace.”

Jennifer Anne Howlett posted:

“May God's light perpetually shine on him.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze wrote:

“Stay away from those beaches. May his soul RIP.”

Kay Dila added:

“Died like a hero, may his son live up to be a great man and never forget the sacrifice.”

