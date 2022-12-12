The people of Mzansi cannot believe eThekwini Municipality is encouraging swimming on Durban beaches

EThekwini Municipality shared pictures of Durban’s beaches packed with people, and it got people talking

Sarcastic citizens let the municipality know that their hospitals better be ready for the poop they are in for

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There is no fooling anyone about the state of Durban’s beaches, not even the EThekwini Municipality themselves. Mzansi people were having none of the nonsense being posted online.

eThekwini Municipality belives it is ok for people to swim on Durban beaches but citizens feel differently. Image: Facebook / eThekwini Municipality

Source: Facebook

The festive season has Durban thriving and its beaches so packed that you can’t see a grain of sand in aerial photographs. However, this year many people feel the beaches should be closed, but they are not.

eThekwini Municipality took to their official Facebook page with pictures of the already heaving beaches, acting like there is nothing to be concerned about.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi were having none of EThekwini Municipality’s post

Mzansi citizens went in hard, leaving no poop covered shell unturned. The comment section was quickly filled with annoyed people throwing shade at the municipality and the state of the beaches. People had zero chill!

Take a look:

Ferdi Weyers said:

“As a retail pharmacist I wish my colleagues in the Durban area the very best with their increased turnover on selling the relevant medication.”

Ivan van Heerden said:

“Bring on mass gastro. Several kids will probably die due to dehydration but hey the mayor said the beaches are safe right?”

Derek Scott Robins said:

“Luckily Addington Hospital is right there, how convenient.”

Keshia Theresa Basdeo said:

“Don't know how people are swimming in that water. Wanted to take a walk on the beach last night in Umhlanga. The stench was so bad... I turned around. It smelt like a sewer.

eThekwini mayor swims in Durban beach to prove it’s safe despite varied E. coli readings, SA calls him a liar

In related news, Briefly News reported that the eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, answered the DA's call to prove that Durban beaches are safe to swim in.

Kaunda happily took a dip at North Beach and was accompanied by other officials to reassure the public that Durban beaches can be enjoyed this festive season.

"All plans are in place for the festive season. We are ready to host visitors. More beaches are open and we have a lot to offer to residents and visitors. Today, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda demonstrated his swimming skills to officially declare festive season open.Woz'eDurban."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News