One woman jumped into the Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls and her video has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user @dineozonke fearlessly sat on the edge of the raging waterfall that is Victoria Falls

Mzansi people made it clear that there was no way they would ever play with their lives like this

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Some people like to play with their life, yaz! A video showing a woman fearlessly jumping into a stream and then sitting on a rock at the drop of a raging waterfall at Victoria Falls has gone viral.

TikTok user @dineozonke swam at the top of Victoria Falls and people cringed. Image: TikTok / @dineozonke

Source: UGC

Victoria Falls is one of the largest waterfalls in the world. The sheer drop of the mammoth waterfall is 108m of raging Zambezi River water.

TikTok user @dineozonke shared a video of herself jumping into a stream feeding into Victoria Falls, and casually sitting right in front of the sheer drop. Sis has guts!

“Would you swim at the top of Victoria Falls?”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It’s a no from the people of Mzansi on risking their life in Victoria Falls

Seeing this had people gasping and clenching their seats. Most people said no to ever doing anything like this as they do not want to take a chance on their life. No thank you, mama!

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@G said:

“There is a reason why it’s called the devil's pool.”

@Relyian Mories said:

“The only water I can play with is BASIN Water period”

@Omotayor_x_ said:

“My legs are even shaking watching the video ”

@Hlela Dastile said:

“Nope, I'm not trying to give my ancestors ideas ”

@Miss Eve said:

“Never, why would I test God it's like some people have extra life stored somewhere.”

@user629845907 said:

“No way knowing clumsy me I'll miss the rock and fall over the edge on my way to meet Jesus.”

Peeps chilling at the edge of Victoria Falls gives social media users anxiety: “Not even if you paid me”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the stunning Victoria Falls Devil's Pool is a common tourist destination that was visited by @ratanangmathebula and her crew.

Situated at the edge of Zambia's Victoria Falls is the calm and somewhat relaxing pool of water that may give some heebie-jeebies.

Tourists and guests usually swim to the edge of the pool - with the help of a trained guide. @ratanangmathebula and her crew decided that swimming to the edge would be exhilarating but it seems as though many TikTok users did not agree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News