@ratanangmathebula and her crew decided to swim to the edge of Victoria Falls in what is known as the Devil's Pool

She shared a breathtaking clip of her daring act on TikTok and social media users are petrified behind their screens

Her video quickly went viral as tons of social media users researched Zambia's 108-metre high waterfall and its little pool

The stunning Victoria Falls Devil's Pool is a common tourist destination that was recently visited by @ratanangmathebula and her crew. Situated at the edge of Zambia's Victoria Falls is the calm and somewhat relaxing pool of water that may give some the heebie-jeebies.

Tourists and guests usually swim to the edge of the pool - with the help of a trained guide. @ratanangmathebula and her crew decided that swimming to the edge would be exhilarating but it seems as though many TikTok users did not agree.

Victoria Falls is known as one of the tallest waterfalls in the world standing at around 108 metres high, according to its website. Although there have not been any reported deaths at Devil's Pool itself, netizens are still filled with anxiety at the thought of living their extra lives at the edge of the waterfall.

In a TikTok video that has since been deleted, peeps could not believe how brave Ratanang and her crew were.

Netizens don't believe they have enough bravery to swim at Devil's Pool

@Larah said:

"Haai joh nee. Even watching this gave me chills."

@KelebogileChristina asked:

"Does your life cover know you do this?"

@saint believes:

"Y'all are testing the Lord."

@user9643443958646 shared:

"My ancestors are not strong."

@mballyzuluh responded with:

"Mina I'll never test God to this level."

Sandra Mdlalose wrote:

"Not even if you paid me..."

@Ephy added:

"The anxiety I got from watching this... Awesome though."

