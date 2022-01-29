Uzalo actor Mondli Makhoba had the social media streets buzzing after sharing one very ambiguous picture

While it looked like the actor was being arrested, it seems the "incriminating" pic only served as part of a theatrical Twitter post

Tweeps were left super confused and hilariously scolded the actor for making them think he'd actually been arrested

Actor Mondli Makhoba may have received an unexpected reaction to his motivational Twitter post. The ever-theatrical performer decided he'd attach a picture of himself being arrested to the Tweet, and while many social media users knew it was probably a still from a film set others were left super confused.

, @MakhobaMondli shared these words:

"It's in your falls and losses where you learn, take those lessons and rise again."

He also shared a picture of himself being arrested by local police. To many social media peeps, the pics seemed very real.

Taking to the comments, Mzansi made fun of the Uzalo actor for making them believe he'd actually been arrested.

Check out some of the comments below:

@LeratoManavhela said:

"These are real cops, you can be charged with impersonating an officer for wearing an authentic SAPS uniform."

@MissSteelo said:

"The part of my brain that strives on visual literacy couldn't help it but pick up on a lot re: this pic and hidden meanings. I'm a sucker for visual literacy."

