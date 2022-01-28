Masasa Mbangeni Again Denies Being Pregnant, Fans Advise Her to Block Trolls

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has again taken to social media to shut down her pregnancy rumours

A troll sparked the talented thespian's pregnancy rumours after she posted a video of herself while boxing at the gym

Masasa's real stans advised her to block everyone who continues to spread the rumours about her fake pregnancy

Masasa Mbangeni has warned peeps that being nosy will lead them into trouble after rumours of her pregnancy surfaced again on social media.

Masasa Mbangeni has again denied that she's pregnant. Image: @madlomo2

Source: Instagram

The actress had posted a video of herself training when a troll jumped on her comments section to ask if she had a bun in the oven. The star took to her timeline to slam those who are spreading her pregnancy rumours.

TshisaLIVE reports that Masasa Mbangeni took to Twitter and told rumour mongers that their lies will catch up with them someday. She wrote:

"I post my boxing video and someone asked me if I’m pregnant. Yazi nizofa."

Some peeps advised the media personality to block the trolls while others slammed the hater for being "pathetic".

@Rochelle__Meyer said:

"I hope you blocked them."

@crazycat1257 wrote:

"I wish someone could say this to me, I will be so motivated to get up and go to gym every day."

@VickyAbdul1 commented:

"Never ask a woman such unless announced... Bathong!"

@MavaK added:

"It was classical trolling. Trying desperately to get a reaction. It was pathetic."

