Former president and the leader of the MK party, Jacob Zuma, promised that the MKP would emancipate black people

Zuma said black people have been oppressed, and the party will ensure they are liberated from poverty

South Africans slammed him and questioned why he did not emancipate black people when he was still the president

JOHANNESBURG – The leader of the MK Party and South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, promised that the MK party would free black people from poverty and oppression.

Zuma promises freedom to black people

According to SABC News, Zuma spoke from his Nkandla residency in KwaZulu-Natal. During the gathering, Zuma said black people haven't reached where they should be.

He compared the current government to the apartheid government, accusing it of arresting black people for nothing and reversing all the good the liberation movement achieved. He even likened the party to Noah's Ark, which would save black people.

South Africans blast Zuma

Netizens commenting on @SABCNews's tweet criticised Zuma and called him out for his statements.

Queen Noluthando Khumalo asked:

"So didn't he see this when he was president of the ANC for nine years?"

XMan said:

"Only a cow will believe this nonsense."

Bigjr said:

"Jacob Zuma served two terms, and now he pretends like things under his leadership were fine."

SP said:

"Being led by incompetent, corrupt leaders is not the same as being oppressed. There is no force or coercion applied to make black people of SA do anything. The key to getting out of this situation is in their own hands, starting by getting competent leaders in place."

Onke asked:

"Why didn't he do that in the nine years he was the most powerful person in SA?"

Trevor Manuel slams Jacob Zuma and calls him abusive

Briefly News reported that Trevor Manuel criticised Jacob Zuma in a similar article.

The former finance minister attended an interfaith pro-Palestine service in Cape Town when he blasted Zuma. He accused Zuma of being abusive and of enabling corruption in the government.

