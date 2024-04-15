The former finance minister Trevor Manuel delivered a strong criticism against former president Jacob Zuma

Manuel accused Zuma of being abusive and listed the charges and accusations that Zuma faced in the past to argue his point

His statements did not move South Africans, and many lashed out at Manuel, accusing him of being part of White Monopoly Capital

Netizens reacted negatively to Trevor Manuel's criticism of Jacob Zuma. Images: Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Former finance minister Trevor Manuel gave former president Jacob Zuma a tongue lashing, which many South Africans did not appreciate.

Trevor Manuel criticises Zuma

According to Eyewitness News, Trevor said that Zuma was an abusive individual. He accused him of using the African National Congress's uMkhonto we Sizwe's symbols for the newly-formed MK party and, at the same time, refusing to step down from the ANC.

Manuel, who recently left the ANC, spoke at a pro-Palestine interfaith service on 14 April in Cape Town. Manuel referred to cases Jacob Zuma faced in the past and accused him of enabling corruption and breaking down the government's systems. He believed that this was evidence of Zuma's abusive nature.

South Africans snub Manuel's statements

Mzansi's social media users commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet dismissed the statements as attacks on Jacob Zuma's character.

Unathoi Afrika said:

"At this point, every African native that cares should understand that the attacks on President Zuma are proof enough that he is good for the natives and bad for the colonialists."

Princess said:

"Nobody is falling for this anymore."

Nonduku said:

"Trevor Manuel must stay in his box wherever he is."

Buciee said:

"Trevor Manuel is one of the chief architects of White Monopoly Capital capture of the state and the ANC. His wife, Maria Ramos, committed treason by manipulating our currency."

XYZulu said:

"Jacob Zuma is getting the biggest free publicity."

Thabo Mbeki criticises Jacob Zuma and MK Party leadership

