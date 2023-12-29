ANC eThekwini region dismisses worries of being threatened by the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, endorsed by ex-President Jacob Zuma

ANC Secretary Musa Nciki explained that it's a routine data collection process in anticipation of the elections

Jacob Zuma announced he won't vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections, choosing to support the MK party

ANC eThekwini stands strong amid MK Party emergence, dismissing any sense of threat. Image: Bloomberg

The ANC eThekwini region has brushed off concerns about feeling threatened by the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, endorsed by former President Jacob Zuma for the upcoming elections.

Recent reports suggested the ANC's regional leadership sought member information linked to the MK party, but eThekwini ANC secretary Musa Nciki, who spoke to SABC News, clarified it as a routine information-gathering process in preparation for the elections.

"The establishment of the party doesn't pose a threat to us. Our collection of information involved sending letters and templates to branches, a routine assessment practice we undertake in organisations. This is not specific to the MK matters alone; it applies to various issues across the board."

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal recently expressed concern, asserting that the newly established MK party is leveraging the name and history of the ruling party's disbanded armed wing to attract voters away from the ANC.

The provincial leadership conveyed these sentiments in a media briefing held after a meeting, which also touched upon former president Jacob Zuma's noteworthy declaration.

Zuma declared his decision not to vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections, instead pledging his support for the MK party.

Mzansi feels differently about the situation

Thomas Selumi mentioned:

"If the ANC is not threatened by them they must be because numbers are going to tell a different story after the 2024 elections."

Tk Tkzee says:

"Pretending as if they're not threatened."

Zane Nozipho Tshona expresses:

"Hehehe they should be worried."

ANC Targets Members Recruiting for MK Party

To counter the rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the ANC in eThekwini instructs its branches to document the influence of the new party on its members.

ANC eThekwini spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize verified that the party has indeed given a directive to its branches.

Mkhize expressed concern, stating the party's interest in determining whether any members were aligning with the MK while still holding active membership within the ANC.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, is deployed by the ANC to counter the emerging MK Party

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma, former South African President, reiterates loyalty to the ANC but revealed their intention to vote for the uMkhonto Wesizwe party. In response, the ANC's national leadership plans to deploy Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize to counter the influence of Jacob Zuma's MK party in the 2024 elections.

The official launch of the MK party is scheduled for January 2024 at Soweto's Orlando Stadium.

