Former South African President Jacob Zuma has affirmed his allegiance to the ANC but disclosed plans to cast his vote for the uMkhonto Wesizwe party

The ANC's national leadership intends to deploy Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize to counter Jacob Zuma's MK party during the 2024 elections

The party is set to have its official launch at Soweto's Orlando Stadium in January 2024

The ANC has deployed Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, former wife of Jacob Zuma, to counter the new MK Party. Image: Waldo Swiegers

The ANC's national leadership plans to deploy Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize, former allies of Jacob Zuma, to counter his breakaway MK party in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2024 elections.

According to insiders within the ANC who spoke to Mail & Guardian, Zuma's choice to spearhead the newly established uMkhonto weSizwe party might result in significant repercussions in KwaZulu-Natal, where he retains substantial support.

"The major concern lies in KwaZulu-Natal, so it's crucial to comprehend the region, considering the extent of discontent and the mobilisation rooted in tribal affiliations."

In an official statement, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expressed deep disappointment in Zuma, citing his "gross ill-discipline".

South Africans rally behind Zuma

Jeanette Noble noted:

"ANC is showing its true colours. So much for renewal."

Kwanda Zondo states:

"Let him go."

Sipho Mncube says:

"We are Zuma and Zuma is us. Nothing ANC can do to divert attention from our very new home called Umkhonto weSizwe party."

TaWilla Molefe mentions:

"ANC must just leave him and prepare for incoming elections."

Official launch of MK party scheduled for January 2024

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is set to have its official launch at Soweto's Orlando Stadium in January 2024, as disclosed in a letter written by the party's National Coordinator, Lotta Mayana, to its ground forces.

Mayana urged members to be visible and active in every community, emphasising the goal of serving and launching aggressive recruitment campaigns to bolster the party's ranks. He stressed the importance of strengthening MK to the point where it can effectively displace the ANC from government.

