What's an online debate without Ntsiki Mazwai's opinion? The activist and artist recently shared her thoughts on former president Jacob Zuma's newly formed party, MK.

Ntsiki Mazwai questions the difference between MK and ANC

Much drama has been brewing in the political industry since Msholozi introduced his party to the public. Many ANC members and other politicians were against the whole MK Party.

Recently, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page where she questioned the diversity between uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the African National Congress (ANC). She wrote:

"What's the difference between this and ANC??"

Fans respond to Ntsiki's question

Shortly after Mazwai posted her tweet on social media, many netizens flooded her comment section with her responses to her question. See some of the remarks below:

@MbheleNkazimulo shared:

"I think if you can fairly compare the Zuma administration and the current administration with all the disadvantages and advantages they each have you can see the difference."

@ApstDeza wrote:

"Nothing…Ke DA, FF+ and AfriForum."

@i_ambotshelo replied:

"The difference is that mk is a movement by the people for the people and anc is a former liberation movement now in the hands of sellouts and criminals."

@tembisaonlyn responded:

"Train wheel."

@JoyLethabo8 commented:

"Akere it's the new ANC since the old ANC is now a DA branch."

@KeMariri mentioned:

"The level of eatism differs. These ones, the belly is deflated."

@sellomaruma shared:

"No leader, and no one knows what they stand for, but we are told that they have 3 million members in just a few days...this is a distraction, and it is pushed down our throughs."

South Africans dismiss Msimang’s resignation as laughable

Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang has called it quits and cut ties with the ruling party. Msimang, a long-standing member of the military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe, said that he is leaving the party because it has failed to warn people and tackle corruption.

South Africans turned on him and said that he was resigning because the ANC ship was sinking.

