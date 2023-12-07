ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang has written a letter resigning from the African National Congress

Msimang explained that he cut ties with the party because it failed to deal with corruption, Eskom and class inequality

Netizens reacted and accused him of jumping ship because of the ANC's current condition

ANC struggle, veteran Mavuso Msimang has called it quits. Images: Mavuso Msimang/ Facebook and Michele Spatari/ AFP via Getty Images

The African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang has called it quits and cut ties with the ruling party. Msimang, a long-standing member of the military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe, said that he is leaving the party because it has failed to warn people and tackle corruption. South Africans turned on him and said that he was resigning because the ANC ship was sinking.

Mavela Msimang resigns from ANC

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko posted Msimang's resignation letter on his X, formerly Twitter, account @koko_matshela. The letter details why Msimang chose to leave the party. According to Msimang, the ANC has failed to deal with corruption and has been plagued with corruption allegations against them. He also said that the ruling party failed to address poverty, revealing that four million people live in informal settlements.

Msimang believed that ANC leaders are obscenely wealthy and their children are sent to the best schools while many citizens' children are forced to attend poorly-equipped public schools. Msimang also said that Eskom has been brought to its knees because of corruption, resulting in businesses failing. According to Msimang, the African National Congress failed to heed the Veterans' League when it recommended that those accused of corruption be removed from office. View the tweet here.

Mzansi mocks Msimang's resignation

South Africans did not accept his resignation and criticised him for his letter.

Greatness Personified wrote:

“Bo Msimang were Ramaphosa’s defenders amid blatant corruption, and when they see the consequences of their actins, rather than condemn, they run.”

Tshidi exclaimed:

“A coward, this one. He was loud when vilifying Zuma. But instead of calling Ramaphosa out, he’s running away like a coward.”

KMokgaga remarked:

“Mavuso jumps ship before it sank.”

Thabiso agreed.

“They see that the ship is about to sink, and they don’t wanna be part of the captains that went down with the ship.”

