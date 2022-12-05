President Cyril Ramaphosa's weekly newsletter has him topping the trending lists on social media again

Ramaphosa's claim that the government's fight against corruption is gaining momentum has sparked criticism from South Africans

Citizens took to social media and branded the president as a criminal facing corruption allegations of his own

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's claim that the government's fight against corruption is gaining momentum has sparked criticism from South African citizens.

South Africans have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being an alleged criminal amid the Phala Phala saga. Image: Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The president took to Twitter to promote his weekly newsletter, claiming that the nation had rebuilt the institutions that investigate and prosecute serious corruption through collaborative efforts.

South Africans were quick to point out that while Ramaphosa is celebrating the gains in fighting impropriety, the president is embroiled in a corruption scandal himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here's what citizens are saying:

@mthombothi commented:

"You've got a sense of humour."

@obiwanZa demanded:

"Really? Explain why you kept USD in your properties and never banked it."

@Mbatha_Dumi claimed:

"But you failed to report a crime in 2020 simply because you knew you were on the wrong side of the law by stashing US dollars in your farm."

@Thuso1Africa asked:

"When are you going to be prosecuted for the serious corruption and crime you commited around your phala phala saga? Please resign."

@Sisi_Sasha added:

"But…you are an alleged criminal."

Ramaphosa makes corruption the subject of his weekly newsletter

Though President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the fight against corruption, the president warned it is an ongoing battle that would not be easily won, given how deep-rooted corruption is.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to ensure that investigations and prosecutions continue so those in power can be held responsible.

The president referred to the Hawks, claiming that giving the Investigative Directorate permanent status was making waves. Ramaphosa pointed towards cases against former top bosses at state-owned companies like Eskom and Transnet.

According to EWN, President Ramaphosa also mentioned the SA's power utility is working on recouping the money lost to irregular and corrupt contracts.

EFF says opposition parties are prepared to impeach President Ramaphosa, sa split: “Let’s wait and see”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Forum for Opposition Parties had a meeting on Friday, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said an agreement was reached to proceed with the process of impeaching President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF said that most opposition parties have decided to tackle the Section 89 report about Phala Phala as one.

This comes after a panel of experts determined that Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case he needs to answer for in the theft of foreign currency at his farm in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News