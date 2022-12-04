The Economic Freedom Fighters stated that opposition parties have come to a consensus on the way forward regarding the Phala Phala issue

Floyd Shivambu said all opposition parties except two are ready to proceed with impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa

South Africans weighed in on the parties' plans on social media with split opinions on the developing story

Floyd Shivambu says opposition parties are prepared to impeach Ramaphosa. Image: @FloydShivambu/Twitter and Waldo Swiegers

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum for Opposition Parties had a meeting on Friday, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said an agreement was reached to proceed with the process of impeaching President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF said that most opposition parties have decided to tackle the Section 89 report about Phala Phala as one.

This comes after a panel of experts determined that Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case he needs to answer for in the theft of foreign currency at his farm in Limpopo.

The Deputy President of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, spoke to SABCNews about what opposition parties decided on.

“The entirety of us in the opposition benches are speaking in one voice even today we are going to be issuing out a consolidated statement in terms of some of the activities that we are going to be engaging in towards the sitting of the national assembly on Tuesday, the 6th and what will happen thereafter so opposition parties are consolidating a common perspective in terms of how we proceed”

Shivambu shared that all opposition parties except AL JAMA-AH and GOOD were at the meeting and said he's confident that some African National Congress(ANC) members will agree to the impeachment process.

South Africans shared their views about the possibility of Ramaphosa's impeachment.

@MbuyiseloMafil1 said:

"In Parliament, the number of parties is irrelevant. The number of seats is a serious factor. That's he only way to win votes or a deciding vote.

@teboholip wrote:

"They will fail miserably. Let's wait and see; come Tuesday."

@matlhapa_abbey posted:

"You know that the stumbling block in the ANC has always been Ramaphosa because he is not Gullible like Mashatile and Mabuza hence you try very hard to try to remove him."

@CarmenLeisher mentioned:

"Rather the devil, you know."

@David__Ngobeni shared:

"We will show these idiots that power rests with the people. We will rather put the matriculant John Steenhuisen in power than these psychiatric ruthless scavengers of RET."

Source: Briefly News