Archbishop Thabo Makgoba believes that South Africa needs a government of national unity if Ramaphosa is unseated from power

The archbishop's calls come as calls have mounted for President Ramaphosa to vacate office because of the Phala Phala report findings

Makgoba believes the calls for Ramaphosa to step down are premature and will result in lawlessness in South Africa

CAPE TOWN - The Archbishop of the Anglican church in South Africa, Thabo Makgoba, believes the nation needs a contingency plan in case President Cyril Ramaphosa loses the support of the African National Congress (ANC).

Makgoba called for the establishment of a government of national unity under the leadership of a respected elder on Friday, 2 December. In the archbishop's vision, the government of national unity would stabilise the country until the next national election in 2024.

The archbishop's requests come as the country has been thrust into political turmoil following the release of the Section 89 panel report into the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm. The report found that President Ramaphosa may have seriously violated several laws and, therefore, may have a case to answer.

According to TimesLIVE, Makgodo eluded to the ANC being unable to lead the country and fix SA's problem because it was in a state of meltdown.

Makgobo said:

“The country is in crisis, and our governing party seems to be in meltdown."

The archbishop added that the calls for Ramaphosa to step down were premature, claiming that concluding that the president is guilty based on a preliminary investigation could lead to lawlessness in South Africa, Business Day reported.

Archbishop Makgobo also called an economic Codesa to address "the real crisis" facing the nation: the inequality between those who benefit from the generational wealth and those locked out of the economy.

South Africans weigh in on Archbishop Makgoba's calls

Emile Mohare commented:

"No, it can't work with the current crop of politicians. They all want power and money, no one will be acceptable to them."

Oagile Lebese said:

"ANC still has a mandate until 2024, and no hijacking of government will happen. Let them wait and contest."

Trymore Mawenje added:

"That's the only way to go if Ramaphosa steps down the whole ANC must go."

Loyiso Makunga claimed:

"We're in this predicament because of the so-called 'respected elder'"

Sothandokuhle Mbaleki Gwele complained:

"It's always Elder Elder Elder... what about a young leader"

