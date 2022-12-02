ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the findings in the Phala Phala report warrant an early election

Mashaba stated the Section 89 panel's findings confirmed that the African National Congress is a criminal enterprise

Some South Africans are not happy with Mashaba's call for an early election and stated that he is being opportunistic

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined the call to move up the 2024 National Elections in the wake of the damning findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, South Africans feel he is being opportunistic.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed his opinions on the Phala Phala farm theft report and a way forward for South Africa. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba's call comes after the Democratic Alliance announced it would approach parliament to kick off the process of dissolving the current government.

In a statement issued on Friday, 2 December, Mashaba expressed his disappointment in Ramaphosa for not addressing the country and speaking on the allegations against him.

"Any leader with any substance would have either resigned or addressed the nation to express their position on the report," said Mashaba.

The ActionSA leader said Ramaphosa is behaving like an accused individual by staying mum not to incriminate himself. Mashaba added that Ramaphosa prioritises the African National Congress NEC rather than the country.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mashaba stated that his political organisation has always maintained that there is no good or bad ANC, and the report proved their assertions. Mashaba also stated that ActionSA has always believed that the ANC is a criminal enterprise.

Mashaba stated that the country could not afford another president facing criminal charges, but South Africans feel that Mashaba and other opposition parties are optimistic.

Here are more comments:

@amelia_bester said:

"All of these 'opposition' politicians are licking their lips for access to power. Few truly have the wellbeing of citizens in mind - or 'voters' as they refer to us."

@baloyi_richard said:

"Opportunistic tendencies playing itself out."

@VuyokaziCharm said:

"Another weapon in the hands of the oppressor, this one."

@selbywayne1 said:

"They come to ride the wave after ATM did all the work single-handedly... @MzwaneleManyi Siyabonga."

