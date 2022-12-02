Bantu Holomisa stunned Mzanzi when he said Deputy President David Mabuza would be the best man to replace President Ramaphosa should he resign

This comes as calls for Ramaphosa to resign from office have mounted following the release of the damning Phala Phala report

Holomisa claims Mabuza has an exemplary track record as deputy president, which proves he is the man for the job

PRETORIA - The leader of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa, has given Deputy President David Mabuza the nod of approval, claiming Mabuza is the obvious choice to take over if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

Bantu Holomisa says that David Mabuza is the best person to take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa should he resign. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & J. Countess

South Africans beg to differ, with some citizens going as far as saying the UDM leader has lost his mind. Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza comes as rumours of Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation have been spreading like wildfire following the release of the damning Phala Phala report.

Here's what citizens think about Holomisa's endorsement of Mabuza:

@Graphit54647392 asked:

"But if DD becomes president, will he be able to do it from Russia? Asking for a friend."

@Hlubika14463444 remarked:

"Ja neh... Bantu is losing his mind."

@alicelmy52 cried:

"God help us all!"

@jabulanimavus10 claimed:

"ANC is finished, let's accept it."

@JeevaTara added:

"Holomisa, you are so wrong."

@YeyesaZN questioned:

"Can’t we just remove ANC?"

@ShaneyLewin asked:

"Who is Mabuza?"

@hooliga59629185 stated:

"Imagine calling this one(DD) Mr president"

Holomisa says Mabuza has been an exemplary deputy president

According to IOL, the UDM leader assured that there would be no need for panic if Ramaphosa resigned because Mabuza was more than capable of taking over the helm.

Holomisa pointed to how the deputy president has conducted himself in office, claiming that Mabuza stepped up to the plate whenever he was required to. The UDM leader also echoed his earlier calls for President Ramaphosa to step down as head of state immediately.

Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to address the nation on Thursday evening, 1 December. An insider close to the president claimed that the president would resign during the address, News24 reported.

The family meeting never came to pass, however, as the Presidency announced that the address would be postponed so that Ramaphosa could consult stakeholders regarding the findings from the Phala Phala report.

