The ripple effect of the damning Phala Phala report is spreading further than anyone could have anticipated

While calls for Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside ring across the country, the DA has tabled a motion to have Parliament dissolved

DA leader John Steenhuisen said South African citizens have the right to determine their future through early elections

CAPE TOWN -The Democratic Alliance is pushing for early elections in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala woes. The main opposition party has tabled a motion to have Parliament dissolved.

The DA announced the tabling of the motion through a tweet claiming that an early election would be in the best interest of citizens. The tweet added that South African citizens should not have to choose between Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mkjize and David Mabuza, three ANC politicians embroiled in scandals over the years.

The DA wrote:

"South Africans should not have to choose between the Phala Phala corruption of Cyril Ramaphosa, the Digital Vibes corruption of Zweli Mkhize or the Mafia state of David Mabuza."

According to EWN, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the future of citizens cannot be determined by the African National Congress' elective conference set to start on 16 December. The leader added that South Africans must be allowed to vote for the next leader as soon as possible.

Steenhuisen claimed that an early national election would allow citizens to determine their future and would unseat the ANC, giving power back to the South African people.

The opposition party's calls came after the release of the Damning Phala Phala report that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the law regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm. The SecParliamentmmittee tasked with probing the matter found that President Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to.

Steenhuisen said the motion to have parliament dissolved would be submitted to the National Assembly speaker within the next couple of days.

South Africans react to the DA's calls for early election

The DA's call for an early election has sparked an intense debate amongst South Africans online.

Below is what people are saying:

@FrantzFanon02 commented:

"You are dreaming if you think he is gone, he will emerge again."

@NkanyisoNdlovu4 accused:

"The DA must sit down and not irritate us. Gaslighting and Fearmongering won't suffice. Ramaphosa is their chosen coalition partner."

@lovelierhonk2 asked:

Does our constitution even allow this or its another strategy of the DA to be seen to be doing something?

@Thandoh_Nkomond claimed:

"That time you guys said your only willing to work with him bloody hypocrites."

