Bathabile Dlamini is the latest African National Congress member to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

South Africans are too pleased with Dlamini's indignations claiming she is the pot who called the kettle black

The class for Ramaphosa to step aside have intensified since the Section89 committee found the president may have a case to answer to

JOHANNESBURG - The pressure is mounting for president Cyril Ramaphosa as more and more African National Congress members are coming out of the woodwork to call for him to step down. The latest to issue Ramaphosa marching orders is former ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini.

Bathabile Dlamini has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Image: Darren Stewart & Carl Court

Source: Getty Images

The former ANCWL president said the president had compromised himself, the ANC and the country and insisted that he step aside. South Africans called Dlamini out for being a hypocrite on social media, claiming she was the pot calling the kettle black.

This is what South Africans had to say:

@WarrenRcomedian said:

"Twice-convicted criminal Bathabile Dlamini thinks she has the moral high ground."

@davidson_home commented:

"And this comes from a person so useless and corrupt."

@SimplyMegszcpt stated:

"All compromised members should join him and resign... That leaves who? Oh gosh... No one."

@MMtshiza quipped:

"Stomach pains are speaking."

@FreddyAdam13 claimed:

"The catalyst of the SASSA mess: Found her voice at last, lol."

@Ceeeeboo remarked:

"HER of all people?"

The calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation are mounting

Politicians and citizens have called for President Ramaphosa to resign from office following the damning findings of the Section 89 panel of legal experts. eNCA reported that the Phala Phala report found evidence that President Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violated the law.

According to TimesLIVE, Bathabile Dlamini said she was pleased that the judiciary still had honesty and integrity, and the committee's findings reinstalled SA confidence in the wheels of justice.

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside following the release of the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft.

Many South Africans have echoed this call under the #RamaphosaMustGo hashtag.

Dlamini-Zuma, a member of the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (ANC NEC), stated that the damning findings of the report warranted an immediate step aside.

