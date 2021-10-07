Khehla Sitole Has 7 Days to Respond to Suspension Notice: “The Rot Is Deep”

Commissioner of Police Khehla Sitole has been handed down a notice of suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa, say various reports

Sitole now has just seven days to respond to the allegations made against him and provide reasoning for him not to be suspended

South Africans have since used social media to express their views on the matter with many not sharing any sense of surprise

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Commissioner of Police Khehla Sitole has reportedly been handed a notice with intention of suspension. Reports state that President Cyril Ramaphosa was the one to send the notice to the Commissioner.

A number of reports have revealed that the President requested a response from Sitole. Ramaphosa wants Sitole to provide reasons for him not to be suspended.

The cause for the notice was due to Sitole allegedly breaching his responsibilities with regards to the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) Act.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served a suspension notice and has seven days to respond. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, Sitole purposely frustrated a line of Ipid probes into corruption acquisition deals within Crime Intelligence territory. A report by News24 revealed that Sitole was given just a week to reply and his response needs to be shared with Ramaphosa by next Monday.

The publication further stated that spokesperson for the Presidency Tyrone Seale did not provide a comment when they requested one.

South Africans remain disappointed in the country's top guns

@ricardomackenzi shared:

"Sadly SAPS has been in crisis for decades! From Lamoer, Selebi (RIP) Cele, Phiyega, Phahlane. They were either corrupt or was fired for corruption, fraud, perjury!"

@MthabineJustice said:

"About time! #KZNUnrest wasn’t necessary."

@DocUnited wrote:

"Another big brass suspended on full pay. Of course, zero accountability to follow. Wow!! What an upright and honest society we live in here in South Africa. A real shining light to the rest of the world. Oops I forgot that the lights are often off here!!"

@KamhayiseRonald tweeted:

"Blame Cele's interference in police operations."

@NicoCdeGoede noticed:

"Weird. Just before the election?"

@stevothebro7 added:

"The rot is deep."

@Lankie5571 said:

"Every single National Commissioner of Police since George Fivaz completed his term... Had issues."

@BondJamesie shared:

"Biggest gang currently operating in SA. My apologies for the sweeping generalisation to the members that serve with pride and integrity."

@miraaikie believes:

"He'll be suspended with full pay and all his benefits. Nothing to see here, now move on!!!"

Police Minister Bheki Cele slashes police instability, rift claims with Khehla Sitole

In a previous report about Sitole, Briefly News wrote that Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated that there is no animosity between him and Sitole following growing reports of instability in the police force.

This came into the spotlight after some members of parliament reportedly blamed political interference in appointments for instability in the police service.

The relationship between Cele and the country's most senior police official also came into focus and is thought to be rocky. Cele refuted the claims by telling the policing portfolio committee this was not true. He was addressing a sitting of the committee on Thursday, according to a recent TimesLIVE report.

Source: Briefly.co.za