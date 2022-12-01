Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has come out guns blazing against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dlamini-Zuma says the president should step aside following findings that he may have violated the Constitution in relation to the Phala Phala farm theft

Many South Africans share the same sentiments, with some celebrating that Ramaphosa has been exposed

JOHANNESBURG - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside following the release of the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step aside after he was found to have violated the Constitution. Images: Rajesh Jantilal Phill Magakoe

Many South Africans have echoed this call under the #RamaphosaMustGo hashtag.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is a member of the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (ANC NEC), stated that the damning findings of the report warranted an immediate step aside.

She made those remarks while speaking on show on Wednesday, 30 November. Dlamini-Zuma had previously called for the step aside resolution to be reviewed and has seemingly changed her tune, reports eNCA.

The Section 89 panel reported that Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the law in the handling of the Phala Phala farm theft that occurred in February 2020. According to TimesLIVE, the independent panel found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa violated the Constitution and stated that he had a case to answer to.

The National Assembly will meet next week to debate the report and decide on a way forward.

South Africans react to the Phala Phala farm theft report

South Africans have been outraged by the report's findings and have called for the president also to step aside. Many people have also thanked former prison boss Arthur Fraser for exposing the Phala Phala theft scandal.

Here's what they had to say:

@Kussh_SA said:

"As we go to sleep tonight, let us not forget to thank the most reliable whistle-blower, Mr Arthur Frazer, for a job well done! #PhalaPhalaFarmGate #CR17BankStatements #RamaphosaMustGo #Section89"

@mmodiba10 said:

"Well done to Arthur Fraser and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika for breaking the news, The EFF & ATM, and the BLACK PROGRESSIVE MEDIA for applying pressure on the CORRUPT President Cyril Ramaphosa. The man must GO NGOKU #RamaphosaMustGo"

@gibbs_mk said:

"The Face of Corruption #RamaphosaMustGo"

@Khabise_M said:

"It's finally coming to end. Cyril's reign must end for a better future. #RamaphosaMustGo"

@Sasa_nkala said:

"Ramaphosa's praise singers are all stupid, They claim to hate criminal activities but when Ramaphosa is involved in Criminal activities they call it victimisation azkhale #RamaphosaMustGo"

