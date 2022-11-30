The Section 89 Independent Panel appointed by Parliament to review the Phala Phala scandal received the president’s statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the panel that the claims levelled against him are “entirely” without merit

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would hand over the report to Parliament’s Announcements, Tablings and Committees

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa told the panel reviewing the allegation related to the Phala Phala scandal that the claims against him are “entirely” without merit.

The panel established by Parliament heard on Wednesday, 30 November, that Ramaphosa declared all his financial interests. He said he received a salary for his work at his two farms in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Ramaphosa said he does not perform paid work for his Ntaba Nyoni farm and said the only he receives is from his duties as president. According to News24, the president’s submission to the panel stated that he had no knowledge of the theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The president is accused of covering up the burglary at his Limpopo farm that allegedly resulted in the theft of millions in foreign currency. The Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement submitted evidence to the panel.

IOL reported that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would hand over the report to Parliament’s Announcements, Tablings and Committees. She said Parliament would debate the report on Tuesday, 6 December.

Following the debate, a decision would be taken to determine the future steps. The report will be released on the internal communication system of Parliament.

Citizens react to the Phala Phala scandal:

@glencard98 said:

“Most owners of large companies don’t draw a salary. This oke.”

@MainlandAfrica commented:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is avoiding accountability.”

@PabloSankara added:

“What nonsense is this? what was the purpose of appointing an “independent panel” in the first place if Ramaphosa will tell them what to do?”

