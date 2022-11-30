A march to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria is expected to take place on Wednesday, 30 November

The march in protest of the parole granted to Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś is led by the African National Congress

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza said the protest is not to undermine the judiciary but to seek the truth

PRETORIA - Scores of people are expected to march to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in protest of the parole granted to Chris Hani’s killer on Wednesday, 30 November.

The march organised by the African National Congress (ANC), Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), the MK Liberations War Veterans Association, and the SA Communist Party has been dubbed the Chris Hani Day of Action.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza said the protest is not to undermine the judiciary but to seek the truth about the freedom fighter’s murder.

The Constitutional Court granted parole to Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś 28 years after he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Nciza told the publication that Hani was a hero and was at the forefront of the struggle.

The march comes a day after Waluś was stabbed in prison allegedly by a fellow inmate. The ANC provincial secretary condemned the stabbing and said the party does not believe in violence.

Nciza also called for those responsible to face the might of the law. According to eNCA, the march is also to call an inquest into Hani’s death.

Mzansi reacts to the Chris Hani Day of Action:

@mjonkers88 said:

“The ANC is more worried about Walus’s release. Look what is happening with our country. Just shows ANC lives in the past. Can’t forgive. I forgot as Morena said over the weekend it’s a sad day for black people. Racial or political. Nothing will happen about Walus’ stabbing.”

@kopoTayla posted:

“Wait! So, our government has released #Januszwalus and now they are asking us to march against the decision they’ve taken?”

@Jovene10530447 commented:

“Good. Now Walus can spill the beans.”

