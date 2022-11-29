African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi firmly opposed the parole of Chris Hani’s killer

Lesufi, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) opposed releasing Janusz Waluś

Lesufi said parole was not a right but a privilege and that they were gathered to express their dissatisfaction

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

GAUTENG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has slammed the parole of Chris Hani’s killer.

ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his anger surrounding the parole of Chris Hani's killer. Image: Brenton Geach & Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The chairperson said releasing Janusz Waluś from prison would be like killing the freedom fighter twice. The convicted murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment but was granted parole after spending 28 years behind bars.

Lesufi, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) opposed the Constitutional Court’s order to release Waluś, according to TimesLIVE. He said the pain of killing Hani twice was unbearable.

The chairperson said the pain of granting Waluś parole is unbearable. He said parole was not a right but a privilege, and they were gathered to express their dissatisfaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Previously, Lesufi called for a national day of action to mark Walus’ release. He said he felt betrayed and let down. He said that reconciliation could not be imposed on citizens.

Lesufi added that he would not fold his arms and allow a “miscarriage of justice” to happen, EWN reported. Some citizens have also expressed similar concerns, while others believe that Waluś served his time.

Mzansi reacts to Janusz Waluś’ parole:

Zolile Rodger Xalisa said:

“He is on point, we are not apologetic.”

Ditiro Seerane posted:

“Panyaza should have anticipated that by deploying people who will guard the Hani’s monument if indeed he was not just anybody then lamenting.”

Sinethemba Wushe wrote:

“Mxm that’s crazy. Chris Hani’s killer has served his sentence, so Panyaza and his gang must back off.”

Marlon Smith commented:

“Hani is turning in his grave to see everything he stood for is being torn to pieces by this money-hungry ANC government.”

Lucky Mnguni added:

“Politicians must stop their way of campaigning. The guy served this sentence let’s respect the law and move on. Chris will never come back.”

ANC calls for arrest of those responsible for vandalism of Chris Hani’s monument

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has spoken out about the vandalism of the Chris Hani monument.

The monument in the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Garden in Boksburg was vandalised after Hani’s killer Janusz Walus was granted parole. Provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the vandalism saddens the ANC.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubela said the monument comprises Hani’s gravesite, the memorial, and the walk of remembrance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News