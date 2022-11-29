The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has slammed the destruction of the Chris Hani monument

Provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the ANC is saddened by the vandalism and called for the arrest of those responsible

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Mzwandile Dlamini said that people should take pride in such facilities

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has spoken out about the vandalism of the Chris Hani monument.

The ANC has expressed outrage following the destruction of the Chris Hani monument. Image: Walter Dhladhla

The monument in the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Garden in Boksburg was vandalised after Hani’s killer Janusz Walus was granted parole. Provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the vandalism saddens the ANC.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubela said the monument comprises Hani’s gravesite, the memorial, and the walk of remembrance.

He called on the Ekurhuleni Municipality to protect the national heritage site and apprehend those responsible for the damage.

The spokesperson said the national heritage serves as a site of memory and a resource for preserving an essential component of the country’s liberation history.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Mzwandile Dlamini said the vandalism was extremely regrettable. She said people should take pride in such facilities instead of destroying them, News24 reported.

Citizens react to the vandalism:

@publik_opinion said:

“No nation has forgotten its recent persistent past like SA. Chris Hani’s wounds should still be considered fresh in any recently liberated normal nation.”

@Kan10968 commented:

“Who can vandalise it without ANC people they have to start to be professional they head the government?”

@CT06389823 posted:

“Must be the Anc. They vandalise and burn everything. This is a deliberate plot.”

@Yumna31795024 wrote:

“Really? Did you have a camera on this site the whole time to check when it was vandalised? Stop making stupid statements, please!”

@_bsspotter1 added:

“The wind must stop vandalising things. It’s not good. It’s undemocratic even.”

Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś granted South African citizenship to serve parole, Mzansi divided by ruling

Briefly News also reported Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś has been ordered to serve his parole in South Africa. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement on Monday, 28 November.

Waluś has also been granted permanent residence in the country to ensure he adheres to the conditions imposed by the Minister of Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. The convicted murderer is not allowed to use any travel document or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.

Motsoaledi said that a letter and certificate of exemption are to be delivered to Waluś. He said the Polish embassy believes if Waluś is deported to Poland, he won’t serve parole.

