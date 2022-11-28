The Johannesburg High Court denied Ntuthuko Shoba leave to appeal the conviction and his life sentence

The convicted murderer was found guilty of orchestrating the killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule

Citizens welcomed the Johannesburg High Court’s decision and believe that Shoba should remain behind bars

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have welcomed the Johannesburg High Court’s decision to deny Ntuthuko Shoba leave to appeal the conviction and his life sentence.

Ntuthuko Shoba was denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence after planning his pregnant girlfriend's murder. Image: @TheLegalSA & Getty image

The convicted murderer was found guilty of orchestrating the killing of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, who was shot and hanged. She was eight months pregnant with Shoba’s baby.

Hired hitman, Muzikayise Malephane, picked up Pule at Shoba’s Roodepoort complex before killing her. In Shoba’s leave to appeal application, lawyers argued that it was reasonably possible that he did not recognise Malephane as the driver, EWN reported.

However, Acting Judge Steward Wilson dismissed the prospects, saying there was no compelling reason to grant leave to appeal. Wilson said that if he had to grant the leave to appeal, it would be no more than an exercise in judicial vanity.

The 28-year-old was murdered by Malephane, who in 2020 confessed and turned state witness. According to The Citizen, Malephane is currently serving 20 years in prison for the murder.

Citizens have welcomed the ruling and believe that Shoba should spend his complete sentence behind bars. Here’s what Mzansi has to say:

Franklin Fisher said:

“Imagine an appeal in the 16 days.”

Thapelino Letsatsantsa Choenyane posted:

“The confidence of this guy is unbelievable he doesn’t even show any remorse he is still showing pule’s family the middle finger and I won’t give up.”

Mondli Mcanyana wrote:

“Additional years to his sentence.”

Waldo Rooi commented:

“Good news because he must serve his sentence.”

Thapedi Tackson added:

“This one is looking for trouble.”

