Former president Jacob Zuma and his long-time friend Schabir Shaik danced the night away at an upscale restaurant

The pair, who were both released from prison on medical parole, appeared carefree while attending the special event

JZ’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a video of her father and Shaik relishing the event, leaving many annoyed

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma and his long-time friend Schabir Shaik enjoyed a night filled with dancing and dining at an up-market restaurant in Umhlanga at the weekend.

Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik danced the night away at an upscale restaurant. Image: @DZumaSambudla

Source: Twitter

The pair appeared carefree while attending the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the Zuma restaurant after accepting an invitation from celebrity chef David Manal. The former president’s appearance at the elite restaurant came days after his medical parole was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Taking to Twitter, Msholozi’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared a video of her father and Shaik relishing the event. Along with the clip, she shared:

“Now you know I had to give the haters chest pains.”

Zuma’s former financial adviser, Shaik, who was declared “terminally ill” 13 years ago and granted medical parole as well, appeared to be fit as a horse. Shaik was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for corruption and fraud and served two years of his time.

Speaking to News24, Manal shared that the Zuma family had been regulars at the restaurant. He said it was an honour to host the former president and that people had fun and enjoyed laughing and dancing at the restaurant.

Social media users react to the visit:

@LESIBADAVID4 said:

“We no longer feel anything because Zuma to us he’s a comedian.”

@Izwe_ZA commented:

“The dying Schabir vs Terminally ill Zuma partying on a Friday night 25th November 2022. South Africa is truly a scary movie! ANC is up there with apartheid governments in misruling South Africa. The Southern land is truly cursed I’m telling you.”

@Kulani_Mgiba posted:

“A former president reduced to an influencer, sorry shem.”

@AngelaLiesenbe2 wrote:

“Amazing how quickly you turn around at death’s door when released from prison.”

@JJMM215 added:

“Zuma has made a mockery of our criminal justice system, he thinks he’s smart by faking illness, using delaying tactics, our courts are allowing this nonsense. As things stand it does not look like his case will continue and he still has to answer for state capture corruption.”

