Deputy President David Mabuza has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted his resignation letter days after reports of his resignation

Mabuza said people should keep an eye out for Ramaphosa's announcement as it is coming in due time

Speaking during a funeral in Mpumalanga, Mabuza said he was stepping down to pave way for the newly elected ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile

MPUMALANGA - Deputy President David Mabuza has finally addressed the issue of his resignation. Mabuza reportedly tendered in his resignation letter a few days ago.

Deputy President Mabuza has confirmed that he tendered his resignation. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He said his resignation was tendered and President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted it.

According to TimesLIVE, Mabuza made the revelation during a funeral in Mpumalanga. He said Ramaphosa agreed that he must step down and will make a public announcement soon.

“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. So I must also tell you because this is my home so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me, not from anyone else. I think very soon the president will make the announcement that Mabuza has resigned."

Mabuza says he is making space for Mashatile

News24 reports that Mabuza, affectionately known as The cat said he was stepping down to make way for the newly elected ANC second in command Paul Mashatile who had become "restless". He added:

“Well logically, as the deputy president of the country, I must step down to make space for the one that was elected by the conference because I see he has become a bit restless so I am also rushing to give him space.”

