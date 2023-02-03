Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has landed himself in the crosshairs of the South African public

Lesufi posted a job creation project which offered to pay 6 000 prospective workers a R130 daily stipend

The stipend failed to impress and has been slammed by citizens for being way below the minimum wage

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has landed himself in some very hot water over a well-intentioned but poorly received job opportunity initiative.

The premier posted a flyer on Twitter advertising that the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment is looking for 6 000 people to help keep the province clean.

The workers would be spread across the West Rand, Erurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and Johannesburg and would be paid R130 a day for 12 months.

The R130 stipend is well below the minimum wage, making South Africans mad

Though the initiative is impressive and plans to employ thousands, citizens were taken aback by how little government is offering to pay.

According to TimesLIVE, the minimum wage in the country is R23.19 an hour, which translates to R3 710 monthly take-home salary. Many online quickly pointed out that the R130 daily stipend doesn't come close to the minimum wage when accumulated.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@Nyeleti1818 said:

"Some people were insulting a guy from Kempton Park who pays R4 000 + food for his helper."

@TebelloHlongwan suggested:

"R130, that's little, at least R200, improve the standard of leaving for the vulnerable people."

@sphamindlos asked:

"R650 per week including foot and travelling costs, you are not serious, right?"

@Sparda71 added:

"It's not even the minimum wage they are forcing private companies to pay."

@Celly020102 condemned:

"About R2 600, the whole government not sticking to its minimal wage standard. Mxm."

@NolueLove slammed:

"R130 a day... These leaders never loved anyone but their pockets."

