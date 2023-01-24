Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has called for Soweto’s sky-high R5 billion debt to be written off by Eskom

Community members from Zola, Naledi and other parts of Soweto gathered at Emzansi Park to discuss their issues

Lesufi said unemployed and elderly residents should be protected while businesses in the township should pay

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi wants Eskom to write off the R5 billion debt accumulated by Soweto residents.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for Eskom to write off Soweto's R5 billion debt. Image: Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

He visited Zola 3 in Soweto where he addressed community members about electricity and safety challenges in the area. Community members from Zola, Naledi and other parts of Soweto gathered at Emzansi Park to discuss their issues with the premier.

Irate residents also aired out their frustrations about the Eskom cutting off their power due to non-payment. However, his plans for Soweto left the rest of Mzansi annoyed.

Lesufi said the electricity woes in the area would not be resolved until the debt is removed. He also asked residents who could afford to pay their debt to do so, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The premier said that the debt could not be moved instantly, a process must be in place. He said the unemployed and elderly should be protected while businesses in the township should pay.

Lesufi said the government will also work on removing illegal connections, to ensure that new debt is not recreated.

As loadshedding continues to leave citizens and businesses in the dark, community members are growing angrier. EWN reported that some residents have begun threatening to protest against the rolling blackouts if action is not taken.

Mzansi reacts to Panyaza Lesufi’s plan to write off Soweto’s R5 billion debt

@mrstark02020633 said:

“No. It sets an example for other municipalities. It sets a precedent for repeated write-offs. It demotivates payment since ‘it will just be written off again’.”

@fezz_wamampela commented:

“No, they must be disconnected as other non-payers, if allowed it will set a very bad precedence.”

@Ants2606 posted:

“If they can write off bills then why do they need such hectic increases! And NO, then we all should get reimbursed.”

@ThaboCh11986747 wrote:

“Poverty is prevalent in South Africa and it is not only in Soweto. Non-payment of services is untenable in the long run as it will give rise to a moral hazard.”

@LyndaJane8 added:

“Not fair to those of us who pay our monthly accounts by cutting down on other things. If they get written off ,we should all get written off.”

Loadshedding sparks fear in business owners: “We are basically burning profits”

Briefly News also reported that the effects of loadshedding are wreaking havoc on local businesses that are finding it difficult to keep their doors open due to additional costs.

Business owners in Johannesburg are facing possible store closures as they are forced to run generators which are using up their profits. Aside from the additional costs of loadshedding, Eskom also could soon implement tariff hikes.

Speaking to SABC News, one business owner said it is impossible to work without electricity since they work with milk, which could spoil easily if it is not stored properly. The owner said their only solution is to increase the pricing which affects community members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News