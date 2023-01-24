Local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open due to the additional costs brought on by loadshedding

Business owners in Johannesburg are facing possible store closures as they are forced to run generators

The United Democratic Movement filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court to deal with the energy crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The effects of loadshedding are wreaking havoc on local businesses that are finding it difficult to keep their doors open due to additional costs.

Business owners in Johannesburg are facing possible store closures as they are forced to run generators which are using up their profits. Aside from the additional costs of loadshedding, Eskom also could soon implement tariff hikes.

Speaking to SABC News, one business owner said it is impossible to work without electricity since they work with milk, which could spoil easily if it is not stored properly. The owner said their only solution is to increase the pricing which affects community members.

Another owner told the publication that the summer weather is exacerbating the situation since air-conditioning is also not working. Loadshedding also forced business owners to purchase generators that were not budgeted for.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) plans to end loadshedding the legal way. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told EWN that the organisation filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, January 23.

The matter is expected to be heard next month. The respondents are Eskom, Minister Pravin Gordhan, Minister Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

