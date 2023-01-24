A KwaZulu-Natal farmer shocked social media after he had to throw out 12 000 litres of milk because it was spoiled

The farmer stated that loadshedding had damaged his equipment and could not even use the backup power he had installed

South Africans were unhappy at the farmer's decision as many believed that the spoiled milk still had many other uses

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Loadshedding has had a devastating impact on businesses and even farmers, who have made alternative power sources, are not exempt.

A KZN dairy farmer had to throw out 12 000 litres of spoiled milk due to loadshedding. Images. @AlanStratford1

Source: Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal farmer Alan Stratford posted a video of the 12 000 litres of spoiled milk he had to throw out due to loadshedding.

The shattered farmer explained that he had backup power on his dairy farm, but his controls got burnt due to power outages, reports TimesLIVE. Stratford went on to sarcastically thank Eskom for poor service that resulted in a great loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The KZN farmer posted another video showing his milk buyer dumping thousands of litres of milk because of loadshedding.

Loadshedding affecting food security

The KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) is worried about the severe impact loadshedding has on the agriculture sector.

CEO Sandy la Marque stated that the constant disruptions caused by loadshedding will affect food security, safety and security on farms and so much more.

The union is expected to meet with Eskom to discuss the solutions for the agriculture sector.

North West poultry farmer loses over 40 000 chickens

In the North West province, a poultry farmer became a casualty of Eskom's power crisis and lost around 40 000 to 50 000 chickens as a result.

According to News24 Business, the farmer plans to launch a R1.5 million lawsuit against Eskom for the loss of his flock. Herman du Preez, owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg says the troubles started in mid-December when the breakdown of a transformer prompted Eskom to connect the area to another line.

The new connections led to insufficient voltage to run his machinery. This also caused his machines to break down and the air conditioning system in the chicken houses was affected by the voltage issue.

South Africans react to the impact loadshedding has on farms

Many South Africans are not happy with the KZN farmer's decision to throw out the milk instead of repurposing it. Social media users pointed out that spoiled milk has different uses and the farmer should have considered them.

Here are some comments:

@ShanduMamaila said:

"Hi, instead of dumping can it not be given to poor communities who could use it as part of a meal? Sorry for your loss, I just think it can be used for good as well."

@SisandaMaqina said:

"Bethuna, these milk or dairy farms should have a class action lawsuit this is unacceptable "

@Bazothise said:

"You are wasting food. There are a lot of by-products that could be made from sour milk such as maas, feta cheese, kefir and new yoghurt. I'm sure you already knew that but you're just throwing a temper tantrum cause your Ramaphosa is showing you flames."

@DomNationSA said:

"Forgive my ignorance as I am genuinely asking. Is there no way this milk can be re-purposed into something like ‘paneer.’ The KZN Indian community and the Indian catering industry is a ready market for paneer."

ANC admits that loadshedding is hindering South Africa’s economic growth, leaving Mzansi eye-rolling

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that the effects of loadshedding are hindering South Africa's economic growth.

Members of the party touched on the country’s energy crisis during the ANC’s Economic Dialogue on economic reforms and energy security in the Mangaung Region on Friday, January 6. The event formed part of the build-up programme to the ruling party’s 111th anniversary.

The ANC is looking for solutions to deal with the rolling blackouts and said it is in conversation with experts to find a lasting solution. During the event, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, discussed the impacts of loadshedding, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News