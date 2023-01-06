The African National Congress (ANC) believes that loadshedding needs to be addressed for the betterment of South Africa

The ANC is looking for solutions to deal with the rolling blackouts and said it is in conversation with experts to find a lasting solution

The ANC national executive committee member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said that the power outages are affecting society as a whole

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

FREE STATE - The African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that the effects of loadshedding are hindering South Africa's economic growth.

The ANC says it is finding solutions to loadshedding which is affecting the country's economic growth. Image: Darren Stewart & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Members of the party touched on the country’s energy crisis during the ANC’s Economic Dialogue on economic reforms and energy security in the Mangaung Region on Friday, 6 January. The event formed part of the build-up programme to the ruling party’s 111th anniversary.

The ANC is looking for solutions to deal with the rolling blackouts and said it is in conversation with experts to find a lasting solution. During the event, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, discussed the impacts of loadshedding, SABC News reported.

Kubayi said big businesses and major chains are beginning to feel the pressure of loadshedding related issues. She used the Wimpy stores as an example and said some are unable to pay rent due to additional costs for generators and fuel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ANC NEC member said that the power outages are affecting society as a whole. She added that the ANC could not continue turning a blind eye, without finding solutions.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and ANC Chair, Gwede Mantashe took to Twitter to share his views on the matter. He said:

“Energy security is the catalyst for economic growth. We cannot continue with loadshedding if we are to grow our economy. We must ensure that we address our energy challenges.”

The remarks left many social media users fed up. Here’s what some had to say:

@theosnitcher said:

“Wow, all of a sudden, after years yu come to this conclusion a Grade 1 pupil could have told you. What is your plan?”

@monSense5 commented:

“The ANC cabal must. Go for it, "we" the nation await.”

@Derek_Hanekom posted:

“Yes. We all know that. What we need are innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions.”

@SekgwapsMabitla wrote:

“But address them, don't tell us we should.”

@OndersteBoKaap added:

“Soo, what are you going to do to fix this mess?”

ANC reconsidering economic transformation tactics in light of some policy failures, Makhura said

Briefly News also reported that it is back to the drawing board for the African National Congress (ANC), which just adopted a resolution to pivot on economic transformation tactics after some of the party's policies have failed.

According to National Executive Committee (NEC) member, David Makhura, one of the ANC's policy shortcomings include the failure to incorporate women and the youth into South Africa's mainstream economy.

Makhura's comments come as the governing party finally concluded its 55th national elective conference on Thursday, 5 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News