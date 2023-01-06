The African National Congress (ANC) wants an increase in budget allocation for political parties represented in Parliament

ANC National Executive Committee member, Joe Maswanganyi, believes that the Political Party Funding Act should be reviewed

Maswanganyi also said that Parliament should be able to fund political parties that are represented, leaving many annoyed

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress (ANC) wants a budget increase for political parties in Parliament, amid its financial troubles.

The budget allocation saw a growth of about R342 million from the Electoral Commission (IEC). However, the ruling party does not believe the funds it received were enough to sustain itself.

ANC National Executive Committee member, Joe Maswanganyi, was speaking at the party’s 55th National Elective Conference (NEC) on Friday, 6 January. He said the Political Party Funding Act should be reviewed, according to EWN.

The act states that parties have to disclose their funds in excess of R100 000 every quarter. Maswanganyi said Parliament should be able to fund political parties that are represented.

The ANC NEC member said that, while the party wanted the act reviewed, it was not against transparency. However, he said the act is repulsive to people.

Maswanganyi said the ANC is planning on reviewing the legislation because it has “unintended” consequences. According to News24, another measure under consideration from the party was increasing its membership fee.

Citizens react to the possible budget increase:

@davidson_home said:

“What a joke, have they not abused and cleaned out the coffers enough? This shows you they are in it for themselves and not for the people.”

@NtuliThendo wrote:

“This relationship between ANC and South Africans is an abusive one.”

@Arwin_5 posted:

“In other words, the ANC is asking for more looting, more wasting, and more corruption.”

@OutOfAfrica16 commented:

“Looting opportunities are limited.”

@language325 added:

“There must be an increase in the service delivery budget first before increasing the budget of those useless political parties.”

