The African National Congress (ANC) plans to sell some of its pricy assets, including property located abroad

The ruling party claims that it is not rich but is managing to survive and has been able to pay its staff their salaries

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said a comprehensive strategy has been created to deal with its properties

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will pay its staff this month despite its R500 million debt. This comes as the ruling party confirmed that it would be selling some of its assets.

The ANC plans to sell some of its assets to manage its properties. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Despite the party’s financial struggles, it claims its current situation has nothing to do with the need to relieve some assets. Several assets including property abroad will be sold to manage the ANC’s properties in one company.

According to TimesLIVE, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the ruling party was in exile for several years; therefore, the decision to evaluate the condition of some assets was made. He said property that is no longer needed would be sold.

The party claims the financial struggles are due to the R15 million cap on donations that a party can receive yearly.

Mashatile said the party’s fundraising efforts continue despite being difficult. He said all ANC staff have been paid and will continue receiving their salaries.

The ANC’s treasurer-general added that while the party is not rich, it is surviving. Mashatile said the ANC had developed a comprehensive strategy to deal with its properties and get a grip on its finances, SowetanLIVE reported.

Citizens are concerned about the country’s future under the ANC leadership:

Tumelo J-Black Wonder said:

“Come elections this is the very same party that will be promising people jobs.”

Mphilende Mlotjwa posted:

“If they can’t manage their own house, how can they manage the country?”

Ikaneng Mokotedi wrote:

“That’s a temporary solution, what will happen after the money has finished.”

Matome Mathekga commented:

"Soon they will consider selling the country, anything is possible."

Ntlantla Michael stated:

“Funny enough its leaders and cabinet ministers never went home without their salaries but they allowed such to their employees.”

Belinda Kayton added:

“Wow. They are now selling what they’ve stolen. Their level of corruption knows no end. Unbelievable.”

